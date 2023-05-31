Raymond James & Associates Sells 106,959 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,959 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of ALLETE worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,387,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

