Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,321 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,755 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 122,557 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 110,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONB. UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

