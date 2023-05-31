Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,023 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 199.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
IDLV opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $610.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $30.19.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
