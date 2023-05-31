Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,286 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in StoneX Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Down 2.7 %

StoneX Group stock opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $106.35.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group Profile

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,060 shares of company stock worth $460,431. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.