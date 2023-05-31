Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

