Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73.

Dividend Announcement

Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

