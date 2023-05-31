Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE:LEO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

