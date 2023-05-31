Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,789 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

