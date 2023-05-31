Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $835,000 Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.84. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

