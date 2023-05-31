Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

MTN stock opened at $244.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.01.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

