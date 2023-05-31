Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,851,000 after buying an additional 180,760 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,019,000 after buying an additional 167,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $6,007,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.70.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

