Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Okta by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.97.

Okta Stock Up 2.3 %

Okta stock opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.15. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.