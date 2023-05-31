Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,031 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of B&G Foods worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,675.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $931.51 million, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -172.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.