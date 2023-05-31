Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,779 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,913,000. Boston Partners raised its position in JD.com by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in JD.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JD.com by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

