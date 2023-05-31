Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,156 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,272. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

FFIV stock opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.13.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.