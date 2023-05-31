Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 94 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $151.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.42. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

