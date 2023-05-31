Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RFG stock opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average is $184.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.11 and a 52-week high of $200.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.