Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,057,198.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of RM opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a current ratio of 60.55.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Regional Management by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.