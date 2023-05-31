Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 287.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,382 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cedric O’gorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

