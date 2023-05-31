Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $159.50 and last traded at $159.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.50.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.75.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.