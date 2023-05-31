RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $192.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.91.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -41.99%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

