Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after buying an additional 88,844 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,121.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RVMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

