Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 563.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.66%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

