Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 568500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Salazar Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

