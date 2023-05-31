Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Orcam Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

