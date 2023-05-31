Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 41,940 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 490,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,874 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHF stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

