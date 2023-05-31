Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,658 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 8.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
SCHG opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $71.37.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
