Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,103 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

