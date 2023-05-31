Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SEE opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

