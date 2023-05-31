Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Select Sands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

