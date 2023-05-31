SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of SkyWest worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SkyWest by 3.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

