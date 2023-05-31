Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) President Joseph O’daniel Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) President Joseph O’daniel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sphere 3D Stock Performance
ANY stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 2,349.75% and a negative return on equity of 177.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.
