Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Thomas Krywe Sells 14,102 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 14,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $10,153.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,548,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Thomas Krywe sold 14,953 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $11,065.22.

Spire Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPIR opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 112.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 48.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

