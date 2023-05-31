Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Thomas Krywe Sells 14,102 Shares

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 14,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $10,153.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,548,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Thomas Krywe sold 14,953 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $11,065.22.

Spire Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPIR opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.00.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 112.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 48.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.