Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Theresa Condor Sells 24,692 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $17,778.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,094,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Theresa Condor sold 26,182 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $19,374.68.
Spire Global Stock Performance
SPIR opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Institutional Trading of Spire Global
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 126.5% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 1,593,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 889,891 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Spire Global to $1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
