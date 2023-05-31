Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Theresa Condor Sells 24,692 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $17,778.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,094,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Theresa Condor sold 26,182 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $19,374.68.

Spire Global Stock Performance

SPIR opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 112.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 126.5% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 1,593,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 889,891 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Spire Global to $1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

