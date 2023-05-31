Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Theresa Condor Sells 26,182 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 26,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $19,374.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,046,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Theresa Condor sold 24,692 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $17,778.24.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 112.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 48.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 63.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter worth $53,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPIR. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

