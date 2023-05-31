STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.95

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 42480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

STEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.59.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

