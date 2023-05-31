Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,227,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $925.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $69.90.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also

