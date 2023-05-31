Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $925.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

