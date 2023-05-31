Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 530 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 164,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

