Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

