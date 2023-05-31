Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,370 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 721,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

