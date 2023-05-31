Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.