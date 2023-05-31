Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $292.40 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $293.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.22 and a 200-day moving average of $306.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

