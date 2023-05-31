Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 4,949 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

