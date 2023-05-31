Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,063,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,583,000 after buying an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

PLD opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.05. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

