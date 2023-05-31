Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 20,012 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,012 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,115,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth $446,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

AFT opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $13.91.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

