Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 185,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 90,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.53.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.