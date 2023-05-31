Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,774,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,063,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Shares of MA opened at $367.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.49 and its 200-day moving average is $362.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.