Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,765 shares of company stock worth $13,458,710. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

