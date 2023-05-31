Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

